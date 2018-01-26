Largest commissioning ceremony of new Defence Forces officers takes place today

The largest commissioning ceremony of new Defence Forces officers in the history of the state takes place today.

It includes 68 new Army Officers and two Air Corps Officers.

They will take an oath of allegiance, where they will swear to be "faithful to Ireland and loyal to the Constitution".

Captain Ciara Ní Ruairc from the Defence Forces says there is a range of roles the new officers will be involved in.

She said: "From the Naval Service who have been deployed to the Mediterranean, to our Air Core who provide maritime surveillance, Air Ambulance services and then to our Army who provide security 365 days a year and not to mention our bomb disposal team."

