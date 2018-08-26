Large crowd at silent vigil on former site of Tuam Mother and Baby Home

A large crowd has gathered for a silent vigil in Co Galway to coincide with the Papal mass in Dublin.

The vigil, which has been organised by a Manchester woman whose sister vanished from a mother and baby home, is taking place in Tuam.

Bed sheets with names of deceased children tied to the fence of the former Tuam home for unmarried mothers. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Over 100 people have assembled at the Town Hall and plan to walk the 30-minute route to the former site of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

The vigil in Tuam is one of a number of counter-demonstrations taking place during the pontiff’s visit to Ireland.

Thousands of people have turned out in Dublin City centre for a protest, just a few miles from Phoenix Park where Pope Francis is celebrating Mass.

A bowl made up of clay child figurines in the middle of an artwork at the site of the former Tuam home for unmarried mothers. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Stand4Truth rally at the Garden of Remembrance was timed to start at 3pm, the same time as the pontiff’s Mass.

In his mass, Pope Francis referred to his meeting with eight survivors on Saturday evening and said he wanted to take up what they had said to him and seek forgiveness.

In a lengthy prayer to the crowd, the Pope listed a litany of different types of abuse and mistreatment inflicted on Irish people by church figures, including industrial laundries and clerical cover-ups of sex crimes.

On each occasion, he asked for forgiveness. The crowd applauded each time.

- PA