Laois GAA player in serious condition following late night assault

A Laois GAA player received serious head injuries in a late night assault over the weekend, according to media reports.

The man, who is in his 20s, was attacked in the Potato Market area after socialising overnight.

He suffered multiple fractures to his skull and was brought to St Luke's hospital.

His condition was described as serious but stable.

The man is understood to be an inter-county football panellist.

