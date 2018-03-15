Landmark ruling in defence-of-property case not a 'carte blanche' for homeowners, barrister warns

Homeowners are being warned that yesterday's landmark ruling in a self-defence case is not a 'carte blanche' to take revenge.

Martin Keenan (aged 20) of Cardiffsbridge Avenue in Finglas was found Not guilty of murdering a man who was trespassing in his mobile home at a halting site in Dublin.

It was the first murder case to be defended under new homeowner laws which were introduced in 2011.

"You can defend yourself and your property, and no more," said Barrister Paul Anthony Mc Dermot.

"From the moment you go on the offensive, the moment you chase someone down the street, the moment you go around the corner, the moment you say: 'I'm going to get that person, and I'm going to get them the next time I see them, the moment you are walking around with a gun waiting to bump into somebody - that isn't self-defence, that's revenge."

