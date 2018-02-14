Landlord, postmaster, politician, farmer: List shows TDs' other jobs

The Oireachtas has released the Register of Members' Interests for 2017.

The register lists interests such as land, directorships and shares owned by members of Dáil Éireann.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar listed one gift he received in 2017 - an honorary golf membership for Elm Park golf and sports club in Donnybrook, Dublin 4.

Similarly, former Taoiseach Enda Kenny received an honorary membership of Elm Park, as well as an honorary member of the K Club, a life membership of Ballinrobe Golf Club and a lifetime membership of Castlebar Golf Club. His only property listed is his residence in Dublin.

Leo Varadkar

Tánaiste Simon Coveney is listed as a landlord, letting an apartment to a tenant in Rochestown, Co Cork.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin lists his constituency office in Turners Cross, Cork as his property, adding it was purchased with a mortgage from AIB.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl owns 100 acres of farmland in Kildare and a rental property in the same county.

Michael Healy-Rae includes postmaster, politician, farmer, plant hire and shop owner among his occupations.

He also listed 18 properties he owns, including 10 which are currently being let.

Michael Healy-Rae

His brother, Danny Healy-Rae, has shares in Kerry Group Plc and contracts with Kerry County Council, Irish Water, and Bus Éireann.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed owns three rental properties in Macroom, Co Cork and a holiday home in Kerry.

Sean Haughey has shares in 27 companies, including Amazon.com and Bank of Ireland, and owns two rental properties.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross has shares in five companies, including Bank of Ireland and Independent News and Media.

See the full list here: