Land for 3,000 units already secured as government announce new Land Development Agency

The Irish government has announced a new Land Development Agency (LDA) with €1.25bn of capital to utilise state lands more effectively.

This will involve a range of joint ventures with the private sector and the sale of state lands, with an additional 30% affordable housing requirement.

Land for 3,000 units has already been secured from state bodies.

LDA to use state land

The LDA is intended to open up appropriate state lands for housing development.

The government will inject €1.25bn of capital into the new agency, allowing it to transact with semi-state bodies and local authorities, and the private sector.

Land with potential for 3,000 units secutred

The announcement shows that lands with the potential for 3,000 units have already been secured from the Health Service Executive, Housing Agency and other state bodies.

These include land in Dundrum (1,500 units), Balbriggan (600) and Skerries (200).

LDA to create opportunities for builders

For the land agency, building out sites will require partners with experience.

The listed homebuilders are therefore likely to see opportunities to partner with the agency.

Glenveagh Living was established in order to take advantage of such opportunities and is likely to benefit from an increase in partnership and joint venture activity from semi-state and government sources.

Today's announcement demonstrates that partnership deals could add meaningfully to Glenveagh's activity and returns in the medium to long-term.

