'Lack of detail' concerning drugs which could be affected by a no-deal 'worrying' - FF

Fianna Fáil has demanded the Government publishes a detailed list of all 24 drugs which could be affected by a no deal crisis, saying the refusal to release the information is "pretty worrying".

Party health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly called for the release of the information after Health Minister Simon Harris confirmed some of the drugs involve radiotherapy and intravenous feeds for vulnerable patients.

Health Minister Simon Harris.

Speaking to reporters at a detailed Brexit briefing on Tuesday night, Mr Harris initially said a "watch list" of medicines which could be affected by a no deal Brexit due to their short shelf life, special storage and transportation issues.

The Minister said this is because of the fact between 60-70% of the 4,000 drugs marketed for use in Ireland currently travel to this country either from or through Britain.

When he was asked for a list of the exact drugs - which he confirmed four times include intravenous feeds and radiotherapy, among others - as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had earlier told the Dáil 24 drugs are involved, Mr Harris declined to do so.

He added people and medics must not stockpile the medications and have no reason to panic as there will be enough supplies available to last eight to 10 weeks after a no deal Brexit.

However, asked about the lack of exact information on the issue on Wednesday morning, Fianna Fáil health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly said the failure to release the full details to date is unacceptable.

Insisting the full list of all drugs potentially at risk from a no deal Brexit must be made public now, Mr Donnelly said the public has a right to know what to expect in a worst case scenario.

"We certainly would [want the list of drugs published]. The lack of detail from the Government on this is pretty worrying.

We got a very loose document before Christmas saying they were very busy, they were going to be discussing it in January, but the reality is we get about 60-70% of our drugs from the UK.

"I know a team has been working on this in the HSE looking at stockpiling. We will be inviting the team to meet with us in the health committee in the coming weeks, but we have to make sure a no deal Brexit doesn't disrupt critical supply chains," he said.

Speaking at the same briefing, Fianna Fáil Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers said she has "asked that question directly" and that confirmed "there could potentially be some shortages".

HSE sources separately told the Irish Examiner while a Department of Health, HSE and Health Products Regulatory Authority group is meeting regularly to discuss the issue, it is unlikely to release the list at this stage.