Lack of affordable housing puts people off taking jobs in Ireland

The lack of affordable housing is putting people off taking a job in Ireland.

A report from Morgan McKinley says talent in sectors like technology are reluctant to move here because of what they are hearing about a lack of accommodation to rent or buy.

The group's employment monitor also shows there has been a drop of 14% in the number of professional job vacancies between May last year and the same month this year.

The largest amount of opportunities at the moment are in data analytics, technology, financial services and engineering.

- Digital Desk