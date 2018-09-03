Labour to call for funds to build family housing in Dublin

The Labour Party will call for funding to be sourced to build family housing, at tonight's meeting of Dublin City Council.

It wants the houses to be built on the council's 32 depot sites across the city.

They are earmarked for sale, to fund a centralised depot in Ballymun, but the party wants the land used for public housing instead.

Labour Councillor Mary Freehill says they need to access EU money to build them.

"We found that there is an urban regeneration fund from the European Investment Bank that could be used in this regard and that's what we will be proposing," she said.

We will propose that the manager, or now the CEO, would establish a working group across the department, a working group of officials, to prepare a comprehensive application for housing finance under this urban regeneration fund.

Cllr Freehill says it is vital to sort out the housing crisis.

"We've got to find solutions to our housing crisis in Dublin. It's not good enough to talk about how bad it is," she said.

"It's our job as elected members of the city council ... to find solutions. That's what we are proposing."

Digital Desk