Labour TD backs Brendan Howlin to continue as leader

A Longford-Westmeath Labour TD says calls for a new party leader are less than helpful.

Willie Penrose has been making the comments after Noel Touhy called for Brendan Howlin to step down.

The Laois county councillor is claiming the leader has failed to connect with the public.

Deputy Penrose told Midlands 103 they're going about this the wrong way.

"There's no leadership role to take up," he said.

"We have a duly elected leader of the Labour Party, Brendan Howlin. He retains the full support of the parliamentary party.

"If one looks at the statement made by the 16 councillors the other day [who backed Howlin to remain as leader]... I know there are four councillors [who have called for Howlin to resign], who I respect.

"I respect Cllr Noel Touhy, and he's entitled to his opinion, but this is not an appropriate time to start talking about leadership change when we're in the process of rebuilding and reinvigorating the party."