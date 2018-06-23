Labour Party criticises plan to sell off depot sites

The Labour Party said today that it is totally unacceptable for Dublin City Council to sell off depot sites to the highest bidder.

Councillor Mary Freehill said that there are plans to build 500 homes on the sites that are being sold.

They will be consolidated into two big sites at Ballymun and Malbury Lane.

Councillor Freehill says that proper planning is needed for the right housing.

"These sites need to project managed by the City Council, to make sure that we have the proper kind of planning, to make sure that we have the kind of housing that is actually needed for the city.

"And that can be done very easily, and that would make much more sense. We need social housing, we need affordable housing."

