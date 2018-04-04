Labour Party Bill hopes to offer more security of tenure in rental market

The Labour Party is launching a Bill today which it says aims to help stem the flow of people into homelessness.

The Bill hopes to provide more security of tenure in the rental market, as well as rent certainty.

It comes after the latest figures showed just under 10,000 people are now living in emergency accommodation, including over 3,000 children.

"Well, basically this Bill is about stemming the flow of homelessness because a very large number of people, including families, who are becoming homeless now are coming out of the private rented sector," said Labour's housing spokesperson Jan O'Sullivan.

"So it's about giving those people more security in their homes, and also ensuring that their rents are not hiked."

