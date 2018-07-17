Labour launch petition calling on Citizens' Assembly to discuss church-run schools

The Citizens' Assembly should meet to discuss church-run schools, according to a senator.

The Labour Party is launching a petition today to make the Assembly consider the matter.

It says the majority of primary schools remain under church control and constitutional change is needed to address the issue.

Senator Aodhán Ó'Ríordáin says the time is right to discuss the matter.

"It’s time for a national conversation about how we achieve a modern, secular and equality-based education system for the Ireland of today, and what we hope to achieve for tomorrow.

"Ireland is different now compared to when our constitution was written, when the role of religion in our education system was enshrined through Articles 42 and 44.

"Religion should not be the overarching principle that underpins our education system, nor should it be the way by which children are segregated at a young age."

- Digital Desk