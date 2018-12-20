Labour hits out at Transport Minister's 'clear road hazard'

Update: Labour Spokesperson for Transport, Kevin Humphreys, has criticised the Minister for Transport Shane Ross over a "dangerously placed" sleigh, branded with his name and face, seen on top of a car in Dublin last night.

Senator Humphreys has described it as "a clear road hazard".

The RSA has called for the Minister to remove it and Senator Humphreys said: "It seems to be a case of 'do as I say, not as I do' when it comes to the Minister for Transport's road safety drive.

"Perhaps the Minister should consider the introduction of penalty points for stupid stunts?"

Earlier: RSA calls for 'unsafe' Christmas sleigh with picture of Transport Minister to be removed from car

A Christmas sleigh perched on top of a car with a picture of Transport Minister Shane Ross printed on it has been spotted driving around Stepaside in Dublin.

The Road Safety Authority said that the sleigh, which also contains a Christmas tree, is "unsafe" and should be removed.

A message printed on the structure reads "Happy Christmas - Counsellor Kevin Daily, working with Shane Ross TD, Like Santa We Deliver".

Counsellor Daly insists the contraption is safe and has invited the RSA to inspect it.

