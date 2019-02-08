Labour Court to resume talks on nurses' strike tomorrow

A day of discussions between unions, the HSE and government officials at the Labour Court has concluded this evening.

The “exploratory” talks went on for nine hours today, with the groups set to reconvene tomorrow afternoon.

The representatives met at 11am this morning to try and avert a further three days of strike action by nurses next week.

43,000 nurses from the INMO and PNA unions will stage the action in their continued row with the government over pay and working conditions.

READ MORE: Psychiatric Nurses Association announces three additional strike dates

Psychiatric nurses have also announced three further days of strikes on February 19, 20 and 21.

It was reported that the talks at the Court were informal and not much progress was being made.

The Labour Court's efforts will continue tomorrow to find common ground between nursing unions and the government on the issue of pay.