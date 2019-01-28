Labour Court to hold 'informal' talks between nurses and HSE

Nursing unions and the HSE are to attend "informal" talks at the Labour Court within the next hour.

Both sides are aiming to reach a resolution and avoid a strike by nurses on Wednesday.

Strike preparations by the INMO are continuing, and thousands of outpatient appointments and elective surgeries have been cancelled.

READ MORE: 541 patients on trolleys in hospitals across the country

Nurses are in dispute with the Government and the HSE over pay and recruitment and retention issues.

An INMO spokesperson said: “We have consistently said that we are open to talks and that this strike can be averted. We will attend these talks in good faith.

“But the ball is firmly in the Government’s court. They need to make serious proposals if they are to avert industrial action.

“Strike preparations continue. We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of support from the public, our colleagues in the health service, and from Irish nurses and midwives working overseas.”