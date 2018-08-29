Labour 'certainly would' support motion of no confidence in Housing Minister
Labour’s housing spokesperson, Jan O'Sullivan, says her party would support a motion of no confidence in the Housing Minister.
Eoghan Murphy faces the threat of a no confidence vote when the Dáil returns as the number of homeless people is set to rise again.
Sinn Féin previously threatened to table a motion and the party says it will be considered when it meets next week.
Jan O'Sullivan says she would support a motion of no confidence in Minister Murphy.
She says the Labour party will also discuss tabling their own motion.
"Yes, we certainly would [consider a motion of no confidence]. The Labour Party has no confidence in the government as a whole and this is the biggest crisis facing our country," she said.
"We do have money now that we didn't have in the past and I was very worried by Eoghan Murphy's attitude.
"We will be discussing at our own away day a motion of no confidence."
Digital Desk
