Labour 'certainly would' support motion of no confidence in Housing Minister

Labour’s housing spokesperson, Jan O'Sullivan, says her party would support a motion of no confidence in the Housing Minister.

Eoghan Murphy faces the threat of a no confidence vote when the Dáil returns as the number of homeless people is set to rise again.

Sinn Féin previously threatened to table a motion and the party says it will be considered when it meets next week.

Jan O'Sullivan says she would support a motion of no confidence in Minister Murphy.

She says the Labour party will also discuss tabling their own motion.

"Yes, we certainly would [consider a motion of no confidence]. The Labour Party has no confidence in the government as a whole and this is the biggest crisis facing our country," she said.

"We do have money now that we didn't have in the past and I was very worried by Eoghan Murphy's attitude.

They either don't get it or they have an ideological problem with addressing the housing problem.

"We will be discussing at our own away day a motion of no confidence."

Digital Desk