'Kylie Jenner effect' sees surge in Irish women buying lip fillers

A surge in demand for lip fillers by Irish women has been dubbed the 'Kylie Jenner effect'.

Cosmetic surgeons say they have seen a huge spike in interest since the youngest Kardashian sister increased the size of her lips.

Reality TV shows like Love Island have also added to the popularity of the procedure.

Inquiries for the enhancement have gone up 75% since it aired on our TV screens this summer.

Niamh Murdoch, from the Avoca clinic, sid we are becoming very focused on our lips.

She said: "I think the social media effect makes people want to look like people that they see, and certainly the 'Kylie Jenner effect', but there is definitely more people considering it.