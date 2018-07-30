Knocklyon FC Chairman says club could fold if 42 social houses built on land

The head of Knocklyon United says the Dublin club could fold if plans for 42 social housing homes go ahead.

Knocklyon Football Club's pitches at Ballycullen Park. Photo: Rick Coslo/Google Maps

The pitches at Ballycullen Park are leased to the club but South Dublin County Council is to take the land back to build homes.

The football club's Chairman Donal Skelly says they have 600 kids with the new girls-only teams the fastest growing group.

Mr Skelly claims the development puts that at risk.

"The Council wants to build 42 houses on (our) pitch, plus around the corner of our site leading up to the road which is about 70% of the land (at Ballycullen Park)," he said.

"If we lose this pitch it's absolutely devastating to the club."

"We need to be able to maintain this. As a club, we have nothing against social housing, we see the need for it, but this is not the right location," he said.

Digital Desk