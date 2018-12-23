Knives and handgun seized as officers arrest man in Down

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and a number of weapons seized following an incident in Co Down overnight.

At around 1.30am, police received a report that a man carrying what was described as a firearm had been spotted in the area of New Line Crescent in Killinchy.

Police backed up by armed response officers responded and arrested a man.

A number of knives and a handgun, believed to be a blank firing pistol, were subsequently seized.