Knives and handgun seized as officers arrest man in Down
A 29-year-old man has been arrested and a number of weapons seized following an incident in Co Down overnight.
At around 1.30am, police received a report that a man carrying what was described as a firearm had been spotted in the area of New Line Crescent in Killinchy.
Police backed up by armed response officers responded and arrested a man.
A number of knives and a handgun, believed to be a blank firing pistol, were subsequently seized.
