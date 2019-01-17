Killarney gardaí investigate as man accuses footballers of assault

Gardaí in Kerry are investigating an incident in which it is alleged three Gaelic footballers assaulted a man in Killarney.

As reported in the latest edition of the Kerry’s Eye newspaper, the alleged victim claims that he sustained a broken nose after the assault by the players, with his injuries requiring eight stitches.

The newspaper said it understood that the alleged victim made a formal written statement late last year to investigating gardaí.

The alleged victim claimed in the newspaper he was “hammered” in the attack and required reconstructive surgery.

He also claimed that he had been approached by figures within the GAA offering cash and asking that he withdraw his complaint.

“If I was down on the ground I was a dead man,” the unnamed man claimed in Kerry’s Eye.

“If they kicked me at all on the ground, I was dead, with the power of their kicks.”

He was quoted as saying he wanted to move on with his life, but he did want gardaí to deal with the incident.

It is understood the alleged assault occurred in the early hours on a date last autumn in Killarney and that no-one required hospital treatment on the night.

Kerry County Board chairman Tim Murphy told Kerry’s Eye: “I am not aware of an investigation into any alleged incident.

“As a general policy the Kerry County Board totally condemns any form of violence on or off the field.

“Neither would we ever wish or seek to interfere in a Garda investigation.”

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating an alleged assault.

Kerry’s Eye reported that at least one of the alleged suspects voluntarily presented at Killarney Garda Station in late December, accompanied by his solicitor and has denied all allegations of any involvement.