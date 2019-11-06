Kildare man who went to shop for a chicken roll wins €100k on scratch card

A Kildare man who made an "impulse" decision to buy a scratch card when going for his lunch, has expressed his shock after he won €100,000.

The man won the top prize on the National Lottery’s Money Multiplier 20x scratch card admitted he can't believe his luck and said he will share the prize with his mother.

"“I just stopped in to buy a chicken fillet roll for my lunch and on an impulse I just said to the person behind the counter to give me two Money Multiplier 20x scratch cards," he explained.

He also admitted he didn't realise at first just how much money he won after buying the scratch card at Applegreen Service Station on Main Street, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare.

To see all the zeros on the card was a surreal moment – when I first saw it I thought it was €10,000 but a second later when I realised it was €100,000 my jaw hit the floor.

"I have no idea what I’m going to do with the win just yet but I’ll certainly be sharing this big win with my mam.”

"When I do buy scratch cards I always get one for my mam and she does the same for me and if we win anything we split it.”

The National Lottery have also confirmed that there is still one top prize of €100,000 available on the €5 Money Multiplier 20x scratch card,as well as lots of other great cash prizes to be won on the game.