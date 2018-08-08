Key infrastructure projects in Dublin delayed again due to planning backlog

A decision on controversial plans to turn Dublin's College Green into a civic plaza has been delayed yet again.

An impression of College Green Plaza

An Bord Pleanála says it will be October 5 before it is ready to make a judgement on the proposed project.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that a backlog at the planning authority has forced it to indefinitely postpone a decision on developing the Poolbeg peninsula.

The planning delays for the key infrastructure projects in the capital are down to the volume of appeals being processed by An Bord Pleanála .

Director General of the Construction Industry Federation, Tom Parlon, says the problem appears to be down to the number of board members.

"It seems ridiculous, I see the excuse from the representative of the board saying that the number of board members dropped down to four last year, I think the normal complement is four," he said.

"I can't understand, from any sort of management; clearly if there are not enough board members to sit and review the appeals obviously they build up."

Digital Desk