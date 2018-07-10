Kevin Sharkey hoping to be a candidate in presidential election

Kevin Sharkey is hoping to be a candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

The artist says that he would like to be the first Citizen-President.

In order to get his name on the ballot paper, he will need the endorsement of at least 20 members of the Oireachtas or 4 local authorities.

The Donegal-native explains his motivations for running.

"Well, I guess I'd be the first citizen president," said Mr Sharkey.

"I'm a real person, I don't have connections, I'm not affiliated with politics or any political party.

"My motivation for running for the presidency is based on the drift in Ireland that we're moving toward Europe and we're moving towards an experiment, a German experiment, which I don't see in the long-term is going to benefit Ireland."

