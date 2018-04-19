Kevin 'Boxer' Moran to stay on as OPW Minister

Kevin 'Boxer' Moran will stay on as Minister of State for the OPW for the lifetime of this government.

A swap arrangement had been reached between him and Independence Alliance colleague Sean Canney in which they would share the ministry.

There had been speculation that Mr Canney was unhappy that he hadn't been given the Junior Ministry back, after giving it up last year.

But today the Independent Alliance confirmed Boxer Moran will be kept in the role until the government falls.

