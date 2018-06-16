Kerry will reap benefits of royal visit - Brendan Griffin

Kerry will reap the economic benefits of yesterday's royal visit for a long time to come.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, says the visit of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall to Kerry will showcase the county in a positive light.

He admits there has been some dissent from parts of the county about the royal visit.

However, he says it is time to look to the future.

He said: "Someone said to me during the week: 'Our grandparents will be turning in their graves' and I turned to them and I said: 'Are you thinking about your grandparents or are you thinking about your grandchildren?'

"I think that is the attitude we need to have. It is about the future and we need to ensure that the future is as positive for everybody as it can be."

Prince Charles and Camilla on Derrynane beach earlier this week.

- Digital Desk