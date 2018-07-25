Kerry, Wicklow and Donegal worst affected as European Commission issues warning over safety of drinking water

The European Commission has issued a warning to the Irish Government to improve the safety of drinking water.

It follows recent data showing that water in certain counties has excessive amounts of a substance called Trihalomethane.

The chemical is a by-product of chlorine when used to disinfect water.

Counties Kerry, Wicklow and Donegal are the worst affected.

Grace Bolton from the EU Commission office in Dublin says a solution must be found.

She said: "There are a number of actors involved, the Environmental Protection Agency, Irish Water and the HSE but Ireland needs to find a solution."

