Kerry player loses out on winning €138m by one number

The National Lottery have this morning appealed to EuroMillions players in Co. Kerry to check their tickets after one lucky player scooped the Match 5 + Lucky Star prize of €333,913 in Tuesday night’s €138m EuroMillions draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at The Reeks Gateway Centra on the Tralee Road in Killarney, Co. Kerry.

The €333,913 Match 5 + Lucky Star winner from Kerry came agonisingly close to scooping the €138 million EuroMillions jackpot – just missing out by one lucky star which are numbered between 1-12.

Speaking after selling the winning ticket, owner of the Reeks Gateway Centra, John Fleming said, “We’re absolutely thrilled. We can’t believe that one of our customers came so close to winning the EuroMillions jackpot!

"Yesterday we had a 99c fuel sale at the service station so customers came from far and wide to avail of the offer meaning the winner could be absolutely anybody who was in the Kerry area yesterday.

"We’ll be encouraging everybody to check their tickets and we wish the winners all the very best of luck with their new found wealth,” he said.

The lucky numbers for the EuroMillions draw were 10, 13, 17, 21, 44 and the lucky stars were 1 & 10.