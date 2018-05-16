Kerry Mountain Rescue recover body of man who died after 100-metre fall on Carrauntoohil

By Anne Lucey

The body of a man has been recovered from Ireland’s highest mountain overnight in a difficult search involving more than 30 search and rescuers.

It is understood the man, who is a Canadian and a tourist, fell more than 100 metres in a steep fall in foggy conditions.

A woman believed to be his fiancée who was walking with him on Carrauntoohil near Killarney, Co. Kerry, raised the alarm at around 3pm yesterday and remained with him on her own on the mountain until searchers managed to reach them in darkness.

The couple are believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s.

Valentia Coastguard coordinated the operation by Kerry Mountain Rescue in the Hag’s Glen/Brother O’Shea’s Gully area of the mountain.

Alan Wallace of Kerry Mountain Rescue volunteers said conditions were "very difficult". Communication was poor and there was quite heavy fog.

He added that it was very cold during the night and the team were in thermal gear. The woman, whom they believe to be his fiancée, remained near him trying to direct the rescuers, he said.

It took a long time to locate them and the 25 team members on the search had to carry out an extensive sweep of the area. Reservists were also called in with equipment.

The man was brought down to Lisleibane at around 1am and pronounced dead by a doctor. A post mortem will be carried out at University Hospital Kerry in Tralee.