Kerry man wins Silver Gilt Medal at prestigious Chelsea Flower Show

A Kerry man is among the winners at this year's Chelsea Flower Show in the UK.

Billy Alexander has won a Silver Gilt Medal for his showcase of rare and exotic ferns grown at Kells Bay House and Gardens in Co Kerry.

Kerry Gardener Billy Alexander from Kells Bay House and Gardens meets The Queen at Chelsea this week.

Mr Alexander said he is "truly honoured" to be recognised at the prestigious flower show.

And he explains how it all started at the Bloom festival here in Ireland.

"After doing quite well in Bloom last year I was lucky enough to get Best in Show," said the Kells Bay gardener.

"I decided it was opportune time to apply for the world-famous Chelsea Flower Show.

"And sort of to my surprise my application was accepted because I had never exhibited, as one would normally do, in an RHS British show before."

We're so proud to be sponsoring Billy Alexander's Wilde Atlantic Garden at this years @The_RHS #RHSchelsea!! Here with the one and only @DiarmuidDesigns https://t.co/IIrqt0lbmx pic.twitter.com/7XEilAMYd5 — Wilde by Staycity (@wildebystaycity) May 21, 2018

Mr Alexander is the owner of a world-class plant collection in Kerry.

Kells Bay House & Gardens boasts the Northern Hemisphere’s biggest tree-fern forest and Mr Alexander and his family celebrate 10 years in the nursery business on the Ring of Kerry next year.

- Digital Desk