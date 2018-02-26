Kerry gardaí investigating children's slide covered in bleach

Gardaí in Kerry are investigating after the slide in Tralee Town Park was covered in bleach over the weekend.

Timmy Collins was at the children's playground with his young daughter on Saturday evening when he noticed her jeans were discoloured after she came down the slide.

Tralee gardaí were called and the playground was closed to allow Kerry County Council staff to clean the bleach from the slide.

Timmy Collins told Radio Kerry there should be more monitoring of the park and he was relieved his daughter was not seriously injured.

"She usually goes down face-first. If she went down face-first it could have been a lot worse, or if it was a summer's day, nice and warm," he said.

"I don't know what would go through someone's head to target a child, to put bleach on a slide."

- Digital Desk