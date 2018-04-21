Kerry gardaí call on cycle clubs to 'lead by example'

Gardaí are calling for cycle clubs in Kerry to "lead by example" and use cycle lanes.

It comes as figures show that there were 39 non-serious cyclist injuries in the first quarter of this year.

In 2017, there were three cyclist fatalities on Kerry roads.

Cyclists are being urged to use the lanes provided, and be vigilant of hazards on the country's roads.

- Digital desk


KEYWORDS: Cycle lanes

 

