Kerry farmer acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter of neighbour

A Kerry farmer has been found guilty of killing his neighbour with a teleporter.

Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff was found not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of John Anthony O'Mahony of Ardoughter, Ballyduff, in April of last year.

The court heard Mr Ferris drove the forks of his teleporter into a car driven by the 73-year-old victim, causing him catastrophic injuries.

The two farmers had fallen out over a crow banger.