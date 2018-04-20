Kerry family write to Queen for advice ahead of Windsor wedding day clash

By Anne Lucey

A Killarney family have written to the Queen asking for her help in light of concerns that guests may not be able to get to their daughter's wedding.

Proud mum Jeanne Brits revealed today how her daughter Cele's wedding is taking place just 20 minutes away from the royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at St Geroge’s Chapel, Windsor.

Not only that but 'lucky' Celé - a theatre nurse in London - was left “absolutely dumbstruck” when she discovered her wedding is scheduled for exactly the same time as the royal ceremony - 12 noon on May 19.

This means the route to Cele's wedding in Burnham, Berkshire, will now be permit only and will be lined by up to 100,000 people for her big day.

The happy couple, Cele Brits and Lawrence Mason

The Brits moved to Killarney from South Africa in 2001 and 22-year old Celé did all of her schooling in Co. Kerry, first at Holy Cross Primary School in Killarney town, and afterwards secondary school at the Intermediate School in Killorglin.

Three of her Celé’s bridesmaids are school friends from Kerry and will be travelling to the wedding .

Celé and her English boyfriend Lawrence Mason from Notingham got engaged in September and settled on the date, time and venue almost straight away, to begin planning their big day.

Then in November the engagement of Harry and Megan was announced, with the likelihood of a Spring wedding.

“We wondered what day they would pick. And when they announced it, we were absolutely dumb-struck,” Medical receptionist Jeanne told Deirdre Walsh on the afternoon programme Talkabout on Radio Kerry .

After the programme, Jeanne explained that the logistics have now become a huge worry after her husband Stephan Brits, an architect working in Tralee, was advised by police in the UK at least some of the party will need permits as they will be using the same route as the royal couple.

100,000 people are expected to line the route and some roads will be closed.

Jeanne is to do the flowers and the cake at the venue is the Tudor Barn in Burnham, where an outdoor religious ceremony is planned.

Normally they expected to have been able to set up on Friday before the Saturday wedding, but now have been told by their wedding planner they will have to get up at the crack of dawn and be at the Tudor Barn hours before hand.

Some 77 guests, most of them from Kerry will attend.

“It’s great fun but it’s a huge worry too,” Jeanne said.

Yesterday they wrote to the Queen, wishing the royal couple well while outlining their concerns and hoping for help and advice.