Kerry community celebrate as player scoops €250,000 on Lotto Plus 2 draw

A Kerry community was buzzing with excitement today as the news spread that a local person may have scooped a cool €250,000 on last night’s Lotto Plus 2 draw.

This is the 2nd Lotto Plus 2 top prize win since new game enhancements were introduced to Lotto Plus in September.

The National Lottery confirmed that the shop that sold last night’s winning Lotto Plus 2 ticket was Eagers of High Street in Killarney.

A delighted shop owner, Pat Duggan, said today he couldn’t believe it when the National Lottery contacted him with the great news.

This is our first big Lotto win and we are absolutely thrilled. Word is spreading now amongst customers and we really hope it is a local winner.

"Killarney is a very busy town with a lot of visitors but my shop has a strong local trade.”

A National Lottery spokesperson appealed to all its Kerry players to check their tickets to see if they are holders of this golden ticket.

The winning Lotto Plus 2 numbers are: 3, 6, 19, 21, 35, 43, and bonus no 11. LAst night's Lotto jackpot of €2m was not won and next Wednesday's jackpot is expected to be €2.5m.

The spokesperson said: “Since the introduction of the new Lotto Plus game enhancements last month, approximately 950,000 Lotto players throughout the country have won prizes.

"These include a Lotto Plus One winner of a cool €1 million, another Lotto Plus 2 win and a Jackpot winner from South Dublin who won a life-changing €4.7 million. Last night’s Lotto and Lotto plus draws alone produced over 102,000 winners and there were 82 winners of the Raffle prize of €500."

