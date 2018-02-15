Kerry college opens food bank for impoverished students

A Kerry College has opened a food bank to ensure students do not go hungry while trying to make ends meet.

The Kerry College of Further Education has launched the "take it or leave it" initiative.

It is a table full of groceries which students can donate to or take food home from.

Principal of KCFE, Mary Lucey, told Tralee Today: “We’re conscious that, for some students, going to college is a big step from a financial viewpoint.

“So we started this initiative in collaboration with the students. Some weeks if students have some extra food left they can leave a donation on the shelf. If they find they need help another week, they can take away some food.”