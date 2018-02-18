Kerry Babies transcripts to be withheld from public record 'to avoid distress to Joanne Hayes'

Transcripts from the Kerry Babies Tribunal are to remain confidential to protect Joanne Hayes from further distress.

Ms Hayes was wrongly accused of killing her baby 34 years ago in Caherciveen.

The Sunday Independent says the records were due to be released to the State archive under the 30-year rule.

However, after consulting with Ms Hayes' representatives, the Department of Justice has indicated it will not be releasing the records.

The transcripts include full cross examination details revealing the hostile nature of the interrogation she endured about her private life.

The Department explained that records which may cause distress to living persons can be kept confidential under the National Archives Act.

In a statement to the Sunday Independent, the department said: "It is quite evident from conversations with Ms Hayes's representatives that the release of the transcripts would cause her considerable distress.

"We consider the privacy of Ms Joanne Hayes to be paramount in any consideration relating to the release of these transcripts."