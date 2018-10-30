Kepak to provide free meat to the Simon Community in new partnership

Irish food producer Kepak has announced a partnership with the Simon Community to provide free meat to the homelessness charity.

L-R: Christopher Watson (Site Manager, Kepak Clonee); Justyna Drogomireck (Fundraising Development Manager, Simon Community); David Donnellan (Account Manager, Kepak)

Over the next four months, Kepak will deliver a range of meat products to the charity's bases in Dublin, Cork and Limerick.

It will donate some 4.2 tonnes of produce, reducing the Simon Community's meat costs by almost 30%.

There will also be a number of fundraising events organised by staff to raise money in aide of the charity.

Commenting on the partnership, Niamh Keating, Head of Human Resources at the Kepak Group, said: “All of us at Kepak are delighted to be partnering with the Simon Community and look forward to working with the team there over the coming months.

"Given the housing and homelessness crisis we are currently experiencing in this country, there has never been a more relevant time to partner with a charity such as the Simon Community.

"As a business, we are in the fortunate position to be able to provide food products to people in need and, as such, are delighted to be able to help.

"We will also be encouraging our staff to participate in numerous fundraising initiatives over the coming months which will raise additional vital funds for an extremely worthy cause,” she said.

Justyna Drogomirecka, Fundraising Development Manager for the Simon Community, said: “We are delighted to partner with Kepak in 2018 and are extremely grateful to everyone involved for their support.

Partnerships like these are of enormous value to the Simon Community services across Ireland, meaning we can re-direct cost savings to providing our vital services such as outreach, housing and health supports to people who are homeless or at risk.

"This year Simon Communities around the country will provide over 400,000 meals to people who come to our door. It is only with the kindness of supporters like Kepak that these life changing services are possible.”

