Katherine Zappone to highlight support for children in crisis in address to UN Security Council

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone addresses the UN Security Council in New York later today.

She will also be taking part in discussions about Ireland's bid for a seat on the council.

Speaking ahead of her address to the UN, Minister Zappone says she will be highlighting Ireland's support for children in crisis and calling for the Council to do more to protect children in conflict zones.

"It's my hope that the protection, the care and the education programmes for these children refugees who have experienced armed conflict will enable some of them to become future peacemakers of the world," she said.

"I think we are demonstrating empathy and partnering for peace which are at the heart of our values as a nation and also what we bring to our UN membership and our bid for a seat on the Security Council."

