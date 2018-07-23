Katherine Zappone to hear views on Mother and Baby Home in Tuam

The Children's Minister is to visit Tuam later today.

She is expected to hear the views of people on the future of the site of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

Katherine Zappone says she is preparing to make a recommendation to Government on the future of children's remains and the site.

She says the consultation by Galway County Council as well as legal and expert advice will help inform her decision.

However, she firmly believes all voices must be given an opportunity to be heard.

Digital Desk