Katherine Zappone launches competition to find best LGBTI+ 'welcome'

The hunt is on for the best LGBTI+ 'welcome'.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone has launched a national competition to find a 'symbol' to allow businesses, and youth based clubs, a way to show solidarity with all young people.

The Minister is calling on young people up to the age of 24 to get creative and submit an original design for a new public recognition marker.

Services, clubs and groups which work with young people in every community will then be encouraged to display it to show equality and support.

Minister Zappone said the mission is to ensure that all young people are visible, valued and included.

There is a prize for the winning design, which will be widely displayed in organisations and services throughout Ireland.

The deadline for submissions is the January 14 next year and further details are going live this morning on the department website: www.dcya.gov.ie

- Digital Desk