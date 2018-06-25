Juvenile expected before Children’s Court in connection with Adam Muldoon murder

Update 10.40am: A male juvenile arrested by Gardaí investigating the death of Adam Muldoon is expected to appear before a sitting of the Children’s Court in Smithfield at 10.30am this morning.

Earlier: Gardaí are continuing to question a boy about the murder of a 23-year-old man in Dublin.

Adam Muldoon was found beaten and stabbed in Butler Park in Tallaght at around 6.30am on Saturday morning.

Adam Muldoon

He was known to homeless services and had been living with cerebral palsy.

A youth, who is under 18, was arrested yesterday morning and is being held at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Mr Muldoon's body was taken to a mortuary at Whitehall on Saturday where a post-mortem examination took place and a murder investigation was subsequently launched.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

- Digital Desk and PA