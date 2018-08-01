Justin McAleese: Faith-based objections have no place in secular marriage

Faith-based objections have no place in the secular same-sex marriage debate in Northern Ireland, the son of former president Mary McAleese said.

It is the only part of the UK in which what campaigners term marriage equality has not been legalised due to religious-inspired opposition from its largest party, the DUP.

Justin McAleese was a prominent campaigner in the marriage equality referendum in the Republic of Ireland in 2015, when he discussed his experience growing up as a gay man.

Mr McAleese said he had a “huge problem” with the level of leadership in the Catholic Church but urged advocates of change to engage in difficult conversations with those who think differently.

Campaigner Justin McAleese (third from left) will address a Pride event in Belfast tonight. ⁦@PA⁩ pic.twitter.com/msQYqz5wI0 — michael mchugh (@mmchugh02) August 1, 2018

He said: “Faith has no place in secular, registry office marriage.”

The campaigner attended an event in Belfast as part of the annual Pride festival.

The Democratic Unionists, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s close allies, hold that Christian marriage is between a man and a woman and have used a parliamentary mechanism at Stormont to veto efforts to legislate in Northern Ireland.

Mr McAleese said the Church of Ireland and Catholic Church was entitled to its definition of marriage but should not be able to force that view on everyone else in the secular world.

He said: “Coming at this debate through the prism of one definition of marriage from the tradition of religion is simply not good enough when you are talking about civil registry office marriage in secular Northern Ireland.”

He added: “We need to talk about marriage… one kind of marriage, everyone equal, that would be progress.”

Justin McAleese, second left, with his mother Mary, second right (PA)

When the now-suspended Stormont Assembly was operating its members voted in favour of change, while public opinion polls show a majority of above 70% back social liberalisation.

Former president Mary McAleese was an outspoken advocate for same-sex marriage during referendum campaign here which saw such unions legalised.

Her son Justin has said he wanted to win a seat in the next general election.

He called for a proper debate around sexual health and education in the Republic of Ireland, claiming the authorities were “away behind” on addressing some of these issues.

“You should leave school knowing how you can ensure your own sexual health.

“There is a lot of work to be done but nothing has happened since the referendum.”

Today we have announced our support for civil marriage equality in NI: https://t.co/QiWj44IcXe We believe everyone is different but equal & marriage equality should be a right regardless of sexual orientation @barnardos #BelfastPride #bproud2018 @belfastpride #LGBT+ pic.twitter.com/qGgTWlcrqn — Barnardo's NI (@BarnardosNI) August 1, 2018

Earlier, Barnardo’s became the first children’s charity in Northern Ireland to publicly voice support for the recognition of same-sex marriage.

With devolved government at Stormont remaining in suspension since January 2017, earlier this year Labour MP Conor McGinn tried unsuccessfully to force the policy through Westminster via a private members bill.

Koulla Yiasouma, Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People, said: “It is clear the current situation in terms of same sex marriage in Northern Ireland is untenable and legislation needs to be enacted as soon as possible to address this discrimination and its direct and indirect effect on children and young people.”

- Press Association