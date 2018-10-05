Justice Minister welcomes child abuse report
The Justice Minister is welcoming Hotline.ie's Annual Report for 2017 which shows 524 leads it investigated constituted child sexual abuse under Irish law.
It reveals the number of reports of illegal content online increased by 6 per cent from the previous year.
Charlie Flanagan said while it was disturbing to see evidence of such crimes, he welcomes the fact such images have been rendered inaccessible.
He says this ongoing contribution to the fight against the scourge of child sexual abuse imagery online is very important and much appreciated.
