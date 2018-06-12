Justice Minister to propose referendum on blasphemy laws

The Cabinet is to consider holding a referendum on Ireland's blasphemy laws.

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is proposing to delete the reference to blasphemy in the Constitution.

It would pave the way for a vote in October on the issue, likely alongside a referendum on the constitutional reference to a woman's place in the home.

The Minister intends to introduce the referendum bill on blasphemy to the Dáil before the summer recess.
