Justice Minister to address Garda conference today

Mid-ranking gardaí will talk welfare and wellbeing at their annual conference today.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan will address the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) when it meets in Carlow later.

AGSI President Antoinette Cunningham says it is opportune and overdue that conference focuses on garda welfare and wellbeing, adding that never before have gardaí been so stressed.

The Dublin branch of the AGSI wants a comprehensive suicide prevention programme to reduce its occurrence in the force, while the National Executive thinks there should be a review of the association's health insurance scheme relating to suicide.

Two motions on the negative impact of policing on garda mental health will also be debated at their annual conference, beginning this afternoon.

Sergeants and Inspectors from Kerry will ask the conference to consider equipping members properly for serious weather events such as Storm Ophelia.

While the Mayo branch is suggesting that any members facing discipline or a GSOC investigation should have their expenses in defending the allegations reimbursed.

- Digital desk