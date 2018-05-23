Justice minister says there is a 'substantial threat' from terrorist activity

There remains a substantial threat to Ireland from terrorist activity, according to the Justice Minister.

Charlie Flanagan warned the cabinet about it yesterday, as he sought the renewal of two bills aimed at tackling organised crime.

Yesterday the government ok-ed the renewal of two bills relating to tackling terrorism and organised crime groups for another year.

The resolution to approve them needs to be passed by the Oireachtas by June 30th.

Minister Charlie Flanagan told his colleagues there remains a substantial threat from terrorist activity, in particular from dissident republican paramilitary groups.

The Paramilitary Crime Task Force of the PSNI has carried out more than 200 searches in the last year, with more than 50 arrests made.

The laws the minister wants renewed target things like training people to use firearms, the withholding of information and the intimidation of jurors and witnesses.

The Department sees them as key to the state's anti terrorism law, both internationally and domestic.

Digital Desk