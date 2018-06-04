Justice Minister: Review into how rape cases are handled in Ireland expected by end of the summer
The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan expects a review, into how rape cases are handled, will be finished by the end of the summer.
Among proposals being considered is the introduction of advocates to attend court to assist alleged rape victims, according to the Irish Independent.
The Justice Minister ordered the review in the wake of a high profile trial in Belfast earlier this year.
