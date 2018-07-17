Justice Minister publishes proposed amendment to remove offence of blasphemy from Constitution
The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has published the wording of the proposed amendment to the Constitution to remove the offence of blasphemy.
The 37th amendment would take the offence of publishing or saying something blasphemous out of the Constitution.
A referendum on the issue is due to be held in October.
Minister Flanagan says it is not a very controversial topic and expects the proposal will be passed.
