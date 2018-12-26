Justice Minister announces €1.7m of funds for organisations supporting victims of crime

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has announced funding supports for victims of crime in 2019.

Up to 57 organisations around the country will receive a cash boost to the tune of €1.7m.

Mr Flanagan said it will fund services to victims of crime through the Victims of Crime Office in his department.

It will be distributed to a large number of non-governmental organisations across the State.

