Justice Minister announces €1.7m of funds for organisations supporting victims of crime
26/12/2018 - 15:09:09Back to Crime Ireland Home
The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has announced funding supports for victims of crime in 2019.
Up to 57 organisations around the country will receive a cash boost to the tune of €1.7m.
Mr Flanagan said it will fund services to victims of crime through the Victims of Crime Office in his department.
It will be distributed to a large number of non-governmental organisations across the State.
